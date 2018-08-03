Infineon: Supervisory Board extends contracts of CMO Dr. Helmut Gassel and COO Jochen Hanebeck to 2024

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has extended the contracts of Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel and of Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck by five years until June 30, 2024. Both have been a member of the Management Board since July 1, 2016. Their current contracts expire on June 30, 2019. By extending the contracts, the Supervisory Board acknowledges Helmut Gassel’s and Jochen Hanebeck’s large contributions to the company’s sustainable and profitable growth path.

