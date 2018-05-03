Infineon: Strong earnings in second quarter. Continued high order intake driving faster capacity expansion

Infineon Technologies AG today reported results for the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year (period ended 31 March 2018).

“Infineon continues to grow profitably,” stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Our growth is broadly based: Solutions for the entire range of drivetrain systems for all types of electric vehicles, including 48-volt systems, high-speed trains and renewable power generation. In addition, we are seeing growing demand for data center power supplies for artificial intelligence. Our order books are bulging. We therefore are very confident that we will achieve our revenue targets for the 2018 fiscal year. Compared to the previous year’s March quarter, the average US dollar exchange rate against the euro fell by around 16 percent in the three-month period to 31 March 2018. Despite headwinds from the US dollar and rising material prices, we expect to achieve our targeted Segment Result Margin of 17 percent again in the 2018 fiscal year. This demonstrates the robustness of our business model,” continued Dr. Reinhard Ploss.

For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.