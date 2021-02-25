Infineon strengthens its Management Board: Constanze Hufenbecher to become Chief Digital Transformation Officer; Supervisory Board to extend the mandate of Chief Financial Officer by a further five years

Effective 15 April 2021, Infineon Technologies AG is creating the Management Board position of Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO). The Supervisory Board has appointed Constanze Hufenbecher to the post. Through this step, Infineon is expanding the Management Board from four to five members. In addition, at its meeting in May, the Supervisory Board will extend the contract of Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider by a further five years. The company announced both decisions on the occasion of its Annual General Meeting.

“Infineon is excellently positioned today. We want to secure our successful path of profitable growth over the long term. In view of continuously increasing demands and the ever-stronger cross-departmental character of many topics, it makes sense to pool and at the same time expand expertise on the Management Board. This will be achieved through a new, fifth Management Board position,” said Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Infineon Supervisory Board. “In Ms. Hufenbecher, we have gained an excellent manager for this important role. She has extensive experience, especially with regard to transformation management, and developing and establishing processes.”

“Innovative strength, focusing on applications, and a global presence in growth markets are the basis of our success,” said Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon. “For us to be able to develop further in these areas, despite increasing size and complexity, we must establish an even closer link between the work of typical organizational units such as technology development and manufacturing, or marketing and sales, and make knowledge available across the company. The successfully progressing integration of Cypress has made both the necessity and the potential of this very clear. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have jointly developed a structure that emphasizes Infineon’s current strengths and should enable the targeted further expansion of digital expertise. I am convinced that we have achieved that.”

“As CDTO I aim to get the best out of the huge potential offered by the digital transformation,” said Constanze Hufenbecher. “In my previous tasks, I was always excited about actively shaping change. Accompanying and structuring Infineon’s evolution means a big responsibility. I thank the Supervisory Board for entrusting me with this important task. I will address it with respect, and look forward very much to working together on the Management Board.”

Over her career to date Constanze Hufenbecher, a business administration graduate, has held various management positions in different sectors, most recently as CFO of Lufthansa Technik. From 2004 to 2009, she already worked for Infineon in various positions.

Within the Management Board, Ms. Hufenbecher will in future be responsible for Information Technology (IT), Business Continuity (BC), Business Excellence (BEX), and Sales & Marketing Transformation (SMT), as well as for the cross-functional tasks of digitalization, process governance, basic data architecture and the implementation of large projects. The core responsibilities of today’s Management Board areas (CEO, CFO, CMO and COO) will remain unchanged.

The contract of Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider is to be extended for a further five years after his current term of office ends in April 2022. Wolfgang Eder said: “Dr. Schneider has done a fantastic job over the past two years – not only, but especially in the context of the Cypress acquisition. We are pleased that our Chief Financial Officer will continue his successful work.”

