Infineon signs MoU with Lingji to develop high-performance gallium nitride (GaN)-based inverters for light electric vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG and Lingji Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ninebot, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further drive gallium nitride (GaN) technology in the area of light electric vehicles (LEV)

Infineon Technologies AG and Lingji Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ninebot, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further drive gallium nitride (GaN) technology in the area of light electric vehicles (LEV). Infineon provides premium quality GaN products supporting Lingji to develop high-performance electric two-wheeler inverter systems based on Infineon’s new-generation CoolGaN™ G5 power transistors to drive advancements in energy efficiency and performance.

Specializing in smart control technologies, Lingji will leverage the high-switching frequency and high-efficiency performance of Infineon’s CoolGaN G5 power semiconductors, combined with its self-developed intelligent algorithms, to target improved drivetrain efficiency, breakthrough power density levels, and compliance with official requirements for range and size. Considering China’s new standard, that e-Scooter’s plastic mass shall not exceed 5.5% of vehicle mass, GaN became a preferred choice as it can reduce the number of passive components for space optimization. The MoU aims to design GaN motor drive technologies to optimize solutions for 48V-72V wide-voltage adaptation and inverter control, providing compact, highly compatible core components for high-end models and shared mobility scenarios.

“At Infineon, we shape the future of mobility in all forms. With our cutting-edge GaN solutions, we enable customers to achieve more compact designs, reduced system weight, and higher efficiency in LEV inverters,” said Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Automotive at Infineon. “In addition, we deliver a comprehensive system solution that helps our customers accelerate time-to-market while minimizing design-in efforts.”

“We are excited to work with Infineon to bring the next generation of electric two-wheeler inverters to market, offering our customers unparalleled performance, efficiency, and reliability,” said Xu Chao, General Manager of Lingji. “By leveraging Infineon’s cutting-edge GaN G5 power devices and our own intelligent algorithms, we will deliver LEV inverters that provide a smoother and more convenient ride for our customers while allowing for reduced energy consumption and lower emissions.”

For consumers, LEVs stand out as an affordable and accessible entry point into electric mobility. Unlike cars, LEVs typically do not rely on extensive charging infrastructure, as removable batteries allow users to charge at home using standard electrical sockets. Industry analysts estimate that this market will reach $340 billion [1] by 2030. LEVs, with their affordability, ease of access, and environmental benefits, are leading the transition to vehicle electrification around the world.

GaN power semiconductors are being adopted globally in industrial, automotive, consumer, and computing & communication applications, such as power supplies for AI systems, solar inverters, chargers and adapters or motor control systems. As Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Infineon’s GaN manufacturing technology on 300 millimeters combined with a large team of GaN experts and the industry’s broadest IP portfolio strengthens the company’s position to become a leading GaN powerhouse.

Learn more about Infineon’s GaN technology here.

[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/mckinsey-explainers/what-is-micromobility

SOURCE: Infineon