Infineon remains firmly on course: Revenue and segment result margin for third quarter at upper end of forecast range

Infineon Technologies AG today is reporting results for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year (period ended 30 June 2018).

“Infineon continues to be on course for success. The dollar has regained some strength and is providing us with additional tailwind,” stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “The automotive business does well. Electro-mobility in particular is currently driving growth. Demand is also strong for drives used in industrial machines as well as for our solutions for home and DIY appliances, which are increasingly battery-powered. We expect demand for our products as well as for increasingly high-value integrated solutions to keep growing. As a reliable partner to our customers, we are preparing for this by investing in particular in a new 300-millimeter thin-wafer manufacturing facility for power semiconductors at the Villach site.”

