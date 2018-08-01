Infineon remains firmly on course: Revenue and segment result margin for third quarter at upper end of forecast range

Infineon Technologies AG today is reporting results for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year (period ended 30 June 2018).
“Infineon continues to be on course for success. The dollar has regained some strength and is providing us with additional tailwind,” stated Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “The automotive business does well. Electro-mobility in particular is currently driving growth. Demand is also strong for drives used in industrial machines as well as for our solutions for home and DIY appliances, which are increasingly battery-powered. We expect demand for our products as well as for increasingly high-value integrated solutions to keep growing. As a reliable partner to our customers, we are preparing for this by investing in particular in a new 300-millimeter thin-wafer manufacturing facility for power semiconductors at the Villach site.”
For the full version of this news release (incl. financial data), please download the PDF version (see downloads below)
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of around €7.1 billion with about 37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.