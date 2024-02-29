Infineon: PSoC™ Automotive 4100S Max supports fifth generation CAPSENSE™ technology with higher performance

Infineon Technologies AG has launched the new Automotive PSoC™ 4100S Max family

Infineon Technologies AG has launched the new Automotive PSoC™ 4100S Max family. This microcontroller device family expands Infineon’s portfolio of CAPSENSE™ enabled Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for automotive body/HVAC and steering wheel applications by delivering higher flash densities, GPIOs, CAN-FD, and HW-Security.

The Automotive PSoC 4100S Max with fifth generation CAPSENSE technology offering 10x higher sensitivity is available in 100-TQFP (14×14 mm²), 64-TQFP (10×10 mm²) and 48-QFN (7×7 mm²) packages. It is an optimal solution for automotive HMI applications requiring low-power consumption, multiple sensing pins (50+), configurable scan times to optimize the system’s refresh rate, high-speed communication (CAN-FD, I 2C), and dedicated HW-cryptography for enhanced security while offloading the main CPU. This device offers up to 84 GPIOs and 384 KB of flash memory (the largest PSoC4 flash memory in its class).

The Automotive PSoC 4100S Max is AECQ-100 qualified up to 125 °C ambient temperature and also provides support towards ASIL-B (ISO 26262-ready), which helps the integrator to achieve system level compliance for automotive application supported by Infineon’s latest ModusToolbox™ development platform, the devices allow developers an easy implementation for a variety of use cases.

SOURCE: Infineon