Infineon: Power PROFET™ + 24/48V smart power switch family with lowest ohmic resistance optimizes automotive power distribution

As vehicle architectures transition to hybrid and electric models, conventional battery systems are increasingly being supplemented or replaced by 48 V power sources. This shift is expected to become the new standard for future electric vehicles, as 12 V and 24 V power net systems reach their limits. 48 V systems enable advanced features, enhance passenger comfort, and improve efficiency by reducing currents and simplifying wire harness complexity. Additionally, the electrification of both primary and secondary power distribution systems requires replacing conventional relays and fuses. To support this development, Infineon Technologies AG is launching the Power PROFET™ + 24/48V switch family, developed for the requirements of modern vehicle power systems.

The Power PROFET + 24/48V switch family is housed in a compact, TO leadless package and includes two high-side switch variants: the BTH50030-1LUA with an R DS(ON) of 3.0 mΩ and the BTH50015-1LUA with an R DS(ON) of 1.5 mΩ, which enables minimal power losses in high-current applications. The devices are ideal for the demanding requirements of today’s automotive electrical systems and for commercial and hybrid vehicles, as well as the next generation of electric cars, where they enable a safer, greener and more comfortable driving experience.

One of the key benefits of the Power PROFET + 24/48V switch family is their efficiency and space-savings capabilities. The switches are highly integrated and offer resettable and diagnostic features. They are designed for optimal performance in demanding environments and offer a low on-resistance of just 1.5 mΩ. This makes them ideal for high-current applications and robust enough to withstand the conditions in hot cabin and engine compartments. With more than 1,000,000 switching cycles, the switches far exceed the average 200,000 cycles of conventional relays and offer excellent reliability.

Built-in protection and diagnostic functions such as short-circuit, over-current and over-temperature protection provide safety of the device. Diagnostic signals enable advanced fault detection and increase the reliability of the entire vehicle by preventing failure modes in the power supply network. The switches are housed in an 8-pin TO leadless package, reducing the footprint by 23 percent compared to, for example, D2PAK packages with similar thermal performance. The accuracy of the load current sense is ±5 percent after calibration and can be easily determined by reading an analog voltage at the IS pin. In addition, the switch family is PRO-SIL™ ISO switch 26262-ready and comes with a safety application note that supports the evaluation of hardware elements according to ISO 26262.

To enable seamless integration, the Power PROFET + 24/48V family is supported by the online simulation tool Infineon Automotive Power Explorer, which is available in the Infineon Developer Center. The tool helps to calculate intrinsic fuse characteristics and visualize the sense current range for specific load currents, ensuring accurate and efficient implementation.

