Infineon introduces new OPTIREG™ TLF35585 power management IC for demanding automotive applications

The OPTIREG™ Power Management IC (PMIC) portfolio enables highly efficient voltage regulation, offering pre- and post-regulator architectures with DC/DC and linear regulators as well as trackers. In addition to the power supply, additional monitoring and control functions are integrated, enabling customers to develop automotive ECUs for safety-related applications. To further support developers, Infineon Technologies AG is now expanding the OPTIREG PMIC family with the OPTIREG PMIC TLF35585, an integrated multi-rail power supply solution for demanding automotive systems. The TLF35585 provides a reliable power supply for AURIX™ and other microcontrollers and enables robust systems with the highest functional safety requirements. The new power supply solutions are therefore ideal for functional safety applications in harsh automotive environments, particularly in the chassis, powertrain, domain control and transmission areas.

The TLF35585 PMIC includes a boost buck pre-regulator that supplies the post-regulator rails for the microcontroller supply, communication supply and a precise voltage reference. It also provides two trackers that follow the voltage reference to supply off-board sensors. The main supervision functions of the TLF35585 include a configurable window watchdog (time-based trigger), a function watchdog (question and response-based trigger), error pin monitoring as well as voltage monitoring. For the interaction with microcontrollers, a 16-bit SPI, interrupt and reset function are also available. The device complies with ISO 26262 for systems up to ASIL D and supports an extended junction temperature range of up to 175°C. The wide switching frequency range enables optimization of efficiency and the use of small filter components. In addition, the IC integrates a flexible state machine, the wake-up concept with timer and a stand-by regulator, making the device suitable for a wide range of applications. The OPTIREG PMIC TLF35585 is available in either a small VQFN-48 package or a TQFP-48 package – both packages are thermally enhanced and fully AEC-Q100 qualified (Grade 0).

SOURCE: Infineon