Infineon introduces new E-version XDP™ hybrid flyback controller ICs for ultra-high power density designs

Following the market launch of the industry’s first PFC and hybrid flyback (HFB) combo IC, Infineon Technologies AG is introducing the E-version of its hybrid flyback controller family. Designed for high-performance applications, the new XDP™ hybrid flyback digital controller family leverages the advanced asymmetrical half-bridge (AHB) topology, which combines the simplicity of a flyback converter with the efficiency of a resonant converter, enabling high power density designs. This makes the controllers ideal for various AC/DC applications, including aftermarket and OEM chargers, adapters, power tools, e-bike chargers, industrial switching power supplies, TV power supplies, and LED drivers.

The hybrid flyback topology offers several advantages over active clamp flyback (ACF) and LLC resonant converters. It reduces magnetic energy storage and operates with lower leakage inductance, resulting in a smaller transformer size. HFB achieves high efficiency across a wide output range and minimizes power losses through multimode operation, reducing standby power consumption and improving efficiency at low loads for compliance with Certificate of Conformity (CoC) Tier 2 and Department of Energy (DoE) 7 regulations. These characteristics make HFB well-suited for compact, efficient power supply designs. With patent-pending improved PFC features, synchronized PFC and HFB start-up behavior, and optimization for the latest CoolGaN™ transistors, the E-version of the hybrid flyback ICs further enhances performance in power conversion applications. Furthermore, simplified parameter configuration, along with a comprehensive design tool and design guide, supports efficient implementation in advanced designs.

Information on this technology will be available at the Infineon booth at 2025 APEC (March 16-20) in Atlanta, GA. Featured products include an ultra-compact 140 W GaN charger, 120 W multiport charger solutions with excellent standby and partial load efficiency, and the ultra-slim 400 W power supply unit with over 97 percent efficiency for DC-DC voltage conversion.

SOURCE: Infineon