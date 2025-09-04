Infineon introduces AURIX™ TC4x software to enable quality, safety, and security in automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG has launched a comprehensive software portfolio designed specifically for the latest AURIX™ TC4x microcontroller (MCU) family

Infineon Technologies AG has launched a comprehensive software portfolio designed specifically for the latest AURIX™ TC4x microcontroller (MCU) family. It enables automotive safety applications with production ready ASIL D drivers for the AUTOSAR MCAL and safety software. By reducing efforts for software partitioning, system level safety argumentation, and simplifying virtual control units it speeds up time to market.

The portfolio includes the production-grade MC-ISAR AUTOSAR MCAL, safety software (SafeTlib), complex device drivers, a library for the Converter Digital Signal Processor (CDSP) which is a dedicated DSP for signal post-processing, and data routing software that significantly reduces latency and CPU load to enable high-speed data transfer.

The AURIX TC4x software complies with the highest safety and security standards and has recently passed a combined assessment according to ASPICE 4.0, ISO26262:2018 with ASIL D, and ISO21434. As part of this assessment, the software also achieved ASPICE Level 3 for the first time. Furthermore, the software portfolio is complemented by several partner software products for the AUTOSAR stack, non-AUTOSAR operating systems, communication, security, hypervisors, middleware, and tools.

“The feedback from first customers has been very positive, particularly highlighting the software’s features, quality, and ease of use”, says Patrick Will, Senior Director and Head of Software Product Marketing and Management at Infineon. “Our portfolio accelerates the development of electronic control units, strengthens safety argumentation, and allows seamless migration from ARM-based architectures to AURIX-MCUs. Additionally, AURIX Drive Core for TC4x already combines software stacks from our extensive partner ecosystem with our own software, enabling customers to integrate AI into ADAS and powertrain applications, leverage hardware virtualization, implement safety services, and deploy advanced communication stacks.”

MC-ISAR provides ASIL D-compliant drivers with advanced features for multicore processing, virtualization, and ASIL software partitioning. SafeTlib facilitates rapid integration of the AURIX TC4x into safety applications, and supports the plug-and-play functionality of the AURIX TC4x safety manual. It also includes a test handler with a test library and management of the external watchdog PMIC TLF4x. The CDSP filter chain library enables ADC post-processing, offloading DSP algorithms from the TriCore.

Availability

The production-ready MC-ISAR MCAL drivers, SafeTlib safety software, and CDSP filter chain library for AURIX TC4Dx are available now. More information is available at www.infineon.com/aurix-embedded-sw.

SOURCE: Infineon