Infineon integrates CAPSENSE™ into PSOC™ HV microcontrollers for smart sensors and actuators including advanced touch sensing applications

Infineon Technologies AG expands its PSOC™ 4 HV microcontroller (MCU) platform by introducing the PSOC 4 HVMS product family. The new family is optimized for space-constrained sensing or actuator applications by integrating high voltage functionality and advanced analog sensing capabilities into a standard microcontroller for connecting to the car-battery and vehicle-network with minimal external components needed.

In the automotive market, functional safety is increasingly being applied to low-end microcontroller applications. At the same time, car designers are aiming to develop compact, highly integrated control units for space-constrained applications. The growing demand for smart, visually appealing interiors and enhanced driving experience is also driving the demand for robust capacitive sensing solutions that work reliably under challenging conditions. To address this demand, Infineon is launching the PSOC 4 HVMS MCU family. It is suitable for a wide range of automotive applications, including Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications such as touch buttons, sliders, touchpads, hands-on detection in steering wheels, door handles for vehicle access, passenger detection, window lifters, seat adjustment, and sunroof control. Beyond HMI, the PSOC 4 HVMS can also be used in systems such as interior and exterior lighting or positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heaters for thermal management.

The PSOC 4 HVMS microcontrollers are based on the ARM® Cortex®-M0+ processor, offering up to 128 KB of embedded Flash and 16 KB SRAM. For ease of development effort at minimal PCB footprint the MCUs are offering a pretested subsystem by integrating a LIN and CXPI transceiver as well as a Low dropout (LDO) to operate straight from the vehicle-battery. To support touch sensing or other applications requiring precise capacitance measurement, the devices feature the latest 5 th generation CAPSENSE™ technology, providing higher SNR, support for high parasitic capacitance, and low power-consumption. Additionally, the MCU family offers enhanced analog features, including a 12-bit SAR ADC, up to two operational amplifiers and low-power comparators.

Compliant with ISO26262 ASIL-B, the microcontrollers are designed to enable safe operation even at ambient temperatures up to 125°C. The PSOC 4 HVMS family comes in compact QFN packages with wettable sidewalls, providing scalability and pin compatibility across different devices. Additionally, the MCUs are supported by a robust software ecosystem, including the Automotive Peripheral Driver Library (AutoPDL), developed according to automotive industry standards and ISO26262 requirements. AutoPDL drivers offer a cost-effective, ASIL-compliant solution with an optimized footprint. The Automotive MiddleWare library for CAPSENSE (CAPSENSE MW) enables software support for highly accurate and reliable sensing, while the Safety Library (SafeTLib) library helps enhance system reliability. For development and evaluation, engineers can use ModusToolbox™, Infineon’s comprehensive integrated development environment.

SOURCE: Infineon