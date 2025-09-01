Infineon expands OptiMOS™ 6 portfolio with 150 V MOSFETs in TOLL, TOLG, and TOLT packages to drive vehicle electrification

With the increasing electrification of vehicles worldwide, the demand for highly efficient, compact, and reliable power systems continues to grow – not only in passenger cars but also in electric two-wheelers

With the increasing electrification of vehicles worldwide, the demand for highly efficient, compact, and reliable power systems continues to grow – not only in passenger cars but also in electric two-wheelers. These vehicles require special systems, such as HVLV DC/DC converters at xEVs and traction inverters at electric two-wheelers, which must meet high-quality standards while also fulfilling considerable technical, commercial, and manufacturing challenges. To address these demands, Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its OptiMOS™ 6 portfolio by introducing the Automotive 150 V MOSFET family. These new devices are specially developed to meet the demanding requirements of modern electric vehicles and are available in three advanced package options: TOLL, TOLG, and TOLT.

The new automotive MOSFET family, based on Infineon’s 6th generation OptiMOS technology, offers two different drain-source resistance levels across all device variants. All variants are rated for the 150 V voltage class and deliver the lowest RDS(on) available in this class, reaching as low as 2.5 mΩ. This enables minimal conduction losses and excellent efficiency. The tight distribution of the gate threshold voltage (VGS(th)) supports optimal synchronization when multiple MOSFETs are used in parallel configurations, which is particularly relevant for high-power automotive systems. The devices also feature low switching losses up to high frequencies, allowing for highly efficient operation in fast-switching applications such as modern DC/DC converters. In terms of thermal performance, the variants achieve a thermal resistance as low as 0.4 K/W. This significantly improves heat dissipation, reduces system-level cooling requirements, and lowers associated expenses.

Each of the three package types offers specific advantages: the TO-Leadless (TOLL) 10×12 mm² enables a compact design. The 10×12 mm² TOLG package is footprint-compatible with TOLL, with the additional feature of gullwing leads for high robustness against thermal-mechanical stress. Meanwhile, the 10×15 mm² TOLT package features a top-side cooling concept that enables efficient heat dissipation on system level, making it well-suited for thermally demanding applications in space-constrained environments. Moreover, Infineon’s OptiMOS 6 150 V MOSFETs are qualified to the highest standards of Infineon Automotive Quality and exceed the requirements of the AEC-Q101 standard. In addition, they are PPAP-capable, making it easy to meet the highest automotive production standards. Together, these capabilities allow engineers to optimize system designs for specific performance needs and budget constraints.

Availability

The OptiMOS 6 Automotive 150 V MOSFET family in TOLL, TOLG, and TOLT is available now. Further information is available at infineon.com/150VMOS.

