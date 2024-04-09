Infineon expands its leading market position in automotive semiconductors – World market leader in automotive MCUs for the first time

Infineon Technologies AG continued to expand its leading market position in automotive semiconductors in 2023

Infineon Technologies AG continued to expand its leading market position in automotive semiconductors in 2023. According to the latest research by TechInsights [1], the global automotive semiconductor market grew by 16.5 percent in 2023, reaching a new record size of US$69.2 billion. Infineon’s overall market share increased by one percentage point, from nearly 13 percent in 2022 to about 14 percent in 2023, solidifying the company’s position as the global leader in the automotive semiconductor market. Infineon’s semiconductors are essential in serving all automotive key applications like driver assist and safety systems, powertrain and battery management, comfort, infotainment and security.

According to TechInsights, Infineon has increased its market share in all regions and remained market leader in South Korea and China. In addition, Infineon has made significant gains in the Japanese automotive semiconductor market. Infineon has strengthened its strong European presence as the second-largest player, as well as its top three position in North America.

“We are very proud that we have expanded our position as the leading automotive semiconductor supplier. This great success is based on our product innovation and system competence that add value to our customers’ solutions,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon. “We also see this achievement as motivation, since our automotive semiconductors are the basis for the future of mobility, making cars clean, safe and smart.”

“Infineon maintained the top spot in the TechInsights automotive semiconductor 2023 vendor market share rankings with nearly 14 percent market share,” said Asif Anwar, Executive Director of Automotive End Market Research at TechInsights. “The company’s automotive semiconductor revenues grew over 26 percent year-on-year, allowing the company to stretch its lead over its second and third place rivals by four percentage points.”

Global number one in automotive microcontrollers

A major driver of Infineon’s performance was strong automotive microcontroller (MCU) sales. For the first time, Infineon has reached the world’s number one position in this market. The company’s sales in the automotive microcontroller segment increased by nearly 44 percent compared to 2022, resulting in a 2023 market share of about 29 percent worldwide.

Microcontrollers are key components in the automotive industry, controlling and monitoring a wide variety of systems in the automobile such as electric powertrain, electric-electronic (E/E) architecture, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving, radar and chassis. Infineon’s AURIX™ flagship microcontroller family and the TRAVEO™ microcontroller family are the main contributors to this success, driving the transition in the automotive industry towards autonomous, connected and electrified vehicles. The families combine power and performance enhancements with the latest trends in the fields of virtualization, AI-based modeling, functional safety, cybersecurity and network functions. They are paving the way for new E/E architectures as well as the next generation of software-defined vehicles.

[1] TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. April 2024

SOURCE: Infineon