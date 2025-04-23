Infineon at PCIM Europe 2025: Driving decarbonization and digitalization with innovative semiconductor solutions

At PCIM Europe 2025 in Nuremberg, Infineon Technologies AG will showcase its latest semiconductor, software and tooling solutions that help to solve today’s green and digital transformation challenges

At PCIM Europe 2025 in Nuremberg, Infineon Technologies AG will showcase its latest semiconductor, software and tooling solutions that help to solve today’s green and digital transformation challenges. At booth #470 in hall 7, the company will present highlights from its extensive power device portfolio, covering all relevant power technologies spanning silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN). Under the motto “Driving decarbonization and digitalization. Together”, Infineon will offer numerous demonstrations and presentations as well as the opportunity to talk to its experts.

Infineon’s PCIM 2025 demonstration highlights will include solutions in the following areas:

At PCIM, Infineon will showcase its latest package and product developments across Si, SiC and GaN for applications such as AI data center power supplies, robotics, solar systems, and on-board chargers. Highlights include the new CoolSiC™ JFET technology, which offers outstanding levels of efficiency, system integration, and robustness for solid-state power distribution applications. Further solutions on display will include the CoolSET™ system in package, various innovative solutions in CoolGaN™ transistor technology and the proven CoolMOS™ 8 and OptiMOS™ 8 in silicon. Sustainable mobility, with zero-emission electromobility: Infineon’s power solutions accelerate the transition to e-mobility by enabling efficient traction inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and battery management systems. At PCIM, the company will showcase its AURIX™ Kit for xEV power conversion, a versatile platform for the development of digitally controlled DC-DC converters with different topologies and control methods. In addition, Infineon will present new WBG innovations for on-board chargers and DC-DC converters that offer enhanced performance and design flexibility.

