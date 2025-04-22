Infineon and Marelli enter new era of automotive cockpit design with MEMS laser beam scanning at 2025 Auto Shanghai

Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, and Marelli, a world-leading automotive systems manufacturer, are partnering to advance automotive display technology with an innovative MEMS laser beam scanning (LBS) system

Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, and Marelli, a world-leading automotive systems manufacturer, are partnering to advance automotive display technology with an innovative MEMS laser beam scanning (LBS) system. Based on Infineon’s LBS technology, this solution enables Marelli to create immersive cockpit experiences free from the constraints of traditional displays. This cutting-edge technology will be showcased at Marelli’s booth during Auto Shanghai 25.

“The automotive industry’s demand for innovative optics solutions in cockpit designs is accelerating, and Infineon is committed to delivering these solutions to our customers faster than ever before,” said Dr. Thomas Schafbauer, Head of Sensor and RF Business Unit at Infineon. “With our focus on a faster time to market, we’re helping our customers stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the growing demand for next-generation display technologies.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Infineon on MEMS LBS, which represents a significant leap in automotive display technology,” said Joachim Fetzer, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Marelli. “This innovative solution offers significant design freedom and efficiency, enabling us to create unique and engaging cockpit experiences for our customers with a faster innovation-to-customer approach.”

The Infineon MEMS LBS system is fully automotive-compliant. It is shock and vibration robust, and compliant up to ASIL-B. Its compact chip-scale package ensures versatility and enables flexible design possibilities for easy integration across various applications. Furthermore, the system’s high efficiency provides a bright, clear display even in high ambient light conditions and reduces power consumption and heat generation, making it highly suitable for demanding automotive environments. A large depth of field also offers focus-free projection, simplifying the optical design. These features allow OEMs to differentiate their cockpit designs while maintaining rich information displays.

The Infineon MEMS LBS system will be showcased at Marelli’s booth (Hall 1.2H, booth 1BF009) during Auto Shanghai 25.

SOURCE: Infineon