Infineon and Green Hills Software collaborate to deliver comprehensive automotive safety and security solutions for the TRAVEO™ T2G MCU families

Infineon Technologies AG and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, will provide a complete ecosystem for the development and deployment of advanced safety applications for the automotive industry. This collaboration combines Infineon’s cutting-edge TRAVEO™ T2G Body and TRAVEO™ T2G Cluster microcontrollers (MCUs) with Green Hills’ comprehensive production-proven software solutions comprising:

By integrating these proprietary technologies, Infineon and Green Hills are providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a complete solution that offers dependable production-ready software to safely build and deploy automotive applications.

As the digitalization of the automotive industry continues and as eMobility offerings continue to evolve, OEMs are eager to provide consumers with new and innovative applications to differentiate their vehicles. Equally as important to OEMs is ensuring the safety and security of applications within today’s vehicles. The collaboration between Infineon and Green Hills addresses both of these elements without sacrificing performance or increasing memory demands of automotive applications. OEMs now have a comprehensive solution that is also easy to deploy, reducing costs and improving both developer productivity and product time-to-market.

Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G Body MCU family addresses a broad variety of automotive applications, including body control modules, door, window, sunroof and seat control units as well as in-cabin smartphone terminals and wireless charging units. Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G Cluster for instrument cluster enables a more robust and feature-rich graphics engine for automotive display systems, including extensive scalability, covering the conventional gauge instrument cluster, hybrid instrument cluster and virtual instrument cluster.

Green Hills’ µ-velOSity RTOS is a tiny, fast and easy-to-program, memory-efficient real-time operating system for a wide range of applications, including those with ASIL requirements. µ-velOSity needs only a few kilobytes of ROM and boots quickly in a minimum of processor cycles. The ultra-small context switch time and fast kernel service calls of this operating system (OS) also make it ideal for real-time automotive functions. And, the clear, concise application programming interface (API) reduces development time and improves product maintainability, cutting costs and speeding up time-to-market. In addition, for developers moving from standalone or no-OS configurations, µ-velOSity provides a well-established migration path.

Developers utilizing Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G Body MCU family of processors will see a significant increase in productivity by using the Green Hills MULTI advanced integrated development tools that include Green Hills optimizing C/C++ compilers. The unmatched performance and ASIL certification of Green Hills’ compilers and run-time libraries have made Green Hills the industry’s gold standard for C/C++ compilers. MULTI also features the most advanced multicore, multi-OS debugging and visualization capabilities that empower developers to find and fix bugs faster, use less processor memory, and reduce costly software recalls.

The combination of Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G MCUs and Green Hills’ complete production-proven software solutions is tailored for a broad range of automotive applications such as electrification, body control modules, gateway and infotainment. Through this collaboration, OEMs now have a complete integrated solution that can be quickly deployed with a low memory footprint while still maintaining optimal quality, high performance and system dependability.

