inDrive is the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app for a third consecutive year

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operating across 48 countries, has once again been named the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app, maintaining its impressive growth momentum in 2024 for the third year in a row, according to leading market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. inDrive also ranked as the fifth most downloaded app globally in the travel category.

The inDrive app was downloaded over 6.1 million times in just the month of December, 2024. With its unique peer-to-peer pricing model, inDrive continues providing affordable transportation options for passengers and fair earning opportunities for drivers across 888 cities, as the company pushes on with diversifying its services beyond mobility.

Last year, inDrive began trialing its financial services offering, inDrive.Money, in Mexico and Colombia to help make lending more accessible to drivers. inDrive.Money aligns with inDrive’s wider mission to improve the lives of at least 1 billion people by 2030, and is set to be scaled across more geographies later this year.

Additionally, inDrive was the leading ride-hailing app by the number of downloads in 11 markets, including Egypt, Morocco, Nepal, Panama and Jamaica in the travel category in 2024*. In addition to ride-hailing and financial services, inDrive offers city-to-city transportation, freight and courier delivery.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, commented: “It is an incredible achievement for inDrive to maintain its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide. This is a testament to the hardworking individuals behind the app – our global team – consistently working to improve and add value for our users, while never losing sight of our goal to provide fair services and improve people’s lives. inDrive has been working relentlessly to facilitate mobility services at a fair price, and create meaningful earning opportunities for workers in underserved communities. It is an honor to see our efforts reflected once again in the latest data for apps downloads.”

*based on combined data from Sensor Tower and data.ai (acquired by Sensor Tower in 2024)

