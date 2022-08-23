Indra partners with Plug Me In to deliver nationwide smart charging solutions

Plug Me In and Indra have agreed a framework contract for supply and installation of smart electric vehicle chargers

Indra, the pioneering British smart energy technology business and manufacturer of smart electric vehicle (EV) chargers, has announced a partnership with nationwide infrastructure and installing specialists Plug Me In.

Indra will supply Plug Me In with its innovative Smart PRO charger to deliver a high quality, seamless charging solution. By choosing Indra, Plug Me In will be able to offer both its retail and business customers a best-in-class product that combines cutting edge technology with industry-leading reliability.

The Indra Smart PRO has a number of advanced features including a personal charging schedule, smart off-peak charging to minimise cost and maximise renewable energy usage, solar compatibility, automatic software updates and home fuse protection.

Leighton King, Indra’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Plug Me In, a nationally recognised leader in energy and infrastructure solutions and expertise. By installing our high-quality Smart PRO charger, Plug Me In will be able to deliver on its promise of delivering the smartest and most reliable charging solution for customers across the UK. We offer cost effective and easy to use advanced chargers for both domestic and business customers which also maximise usage of renewable and sustainable energy sources.”

Plug Me In is part of Calisen, a leading owner and manager of essential energy infrastructure assets. The Company delivers nationwide EV charging installation solutions for homes and businesses. As an Office of Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) approved installer, it benefits from a national network of fully qualified and accredited engineers that offer a seamless, end-to-end service from initial enquiry to installation.

Speaking about the new partnership, Plug Me In Operations Director, Ben Etherington, said: “Plug Me In is excited to be working with Indra on which is only the start of the UK’s journey to becoming fully electric. Plug Me In has been refining its end-to-end customer journey to make it easy for consumers to get their home charger installed as quickly as possible. By getting one of our trained surveyors onsite right from the beginning, we can offer clarity, transparency and peace of mind to the customer, ensuring they’re in good hands. Working in collaboration with Indra means that we can offer our customers a reliable, quality product that is simple to use and easy to install.”

Whether it’s delivering work, home or destination charging, Plug Me In uses the same straightforward approach that’s designed to be simple and stress-free for the customer. Featuring a fixed price upfront with no hidden costs, the Plug Me In service includes a pre-installation inspection, followed by a tailored plan to meet the customer’s requirements and, finally, the installation, complete with personal handover and demonstration. For further peace of mind all the work is covered by a five-year guarantee.

SOURCE: Indra