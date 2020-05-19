Individual car pictures from Porsche production enhance customer anticipation

The online “My Porsche” platform is now becoming even more attractive: the new “Behind the Scenes” function gives customers an exclusive insight into production at the sports car manufacturer in Zuffenhausen.

Customers can follow how their ordered car is being built step-by-step. For the two-door 911 and 718 sports cars, Porsche has already installed cameras at two relevant stations and linked them to the production software. Two more cameras will be added soon. “My Porsche” is the centralised customer portal for car owners that bundles all the offerings and services available for individual cars.

“With ‘Behind the Scenes’, we are bringing production to life for our customers,” says Christian Friedl, Head of the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen. “We produce highly personalised and fascinating sports cars every day in our main factory. The motivation for this is provided by our customers from all over the world. The success factor is our employees, who make customer dreams come true with perfection and passion. Allowing this behind-the-scenes insight creates an obligation for us, but also serves as a source of motivation.”

“Porsche believes in giving its customers a highly personalised experience from the very start – this now includes the time during which they are waiting for their car,” says Robert Ader, Vice President Customer Relations at Porsche. “Our customers can now experience live how their individually configured dream car is being built – this will increase the sense of anticipation even more. We will launch this offering in six markets first and will gradually roll out the service further.”

The application will be available first for new car customers from USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland as well as Spain. Other markets will follow in the coming months. Besides photos from production, “My Porsche” provides customers with additional exclusive information on their car. The portal is also available as an app.

Additional insights for U.S. customers

Customers in USA are also given an insight into the vehicle logistics. Alongside information on the production process, they can use the “Porsche Track Your Dream“ function to precisely track where their car is on its way from the factory in Zuffenhausen to the dealership. A countdown to the final delivery also raises the level of excitement for customers before they receive their car.

SOURCE: Porsche