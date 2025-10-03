indiGOtech secures strategic investment from Passkey to become America’s first vertically integrated smart mobility OEM

indiGO integrates EverCharge’s SmartPower charging with its commercial EV fleet solutions ahead of its C-round launch

indiGO Technologies, Inc. (trade name “GO”), the Massachusetts-based smart mobility innovator, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Passkey, which operates an Energy Solutions business. Through this strategic partnership, GO will align and integrate EverCharge’s industry-leading SmartPower™ intelligent EV charging solutions—leveraging Passkey’s charging business—to deliver a seamless, end-to-end commercial EV ecosystem for fleets and businesses. As an EV OEM with its patented SmartWheels™ technology, GO is positioned as America’s only vertically integrated commercial EV solutions provider, offering commercial fleets highly efficient Smart EVs and services designed for cargo delivery and ride-hail.

This strategic capital from Passkey accelerates product development and primes GO for discussions with additional private, strategic, and global institutional investors. Investment bank TD Cowen acted as adviser to the transaction.

GO is solving fundamental fleet electrification problems with the integration of key innovations. Fleets currently must find charging partners in each service area and juggle separate vendors for vehicles, chargers, and incompatible software that can drain resources, delay rollouts, and cause downtime. GO’s vertically integrated Smart Mobility solutions solve for these issues with the following features:

GO’s SmartPower™ Charging – Patented load-balancing software supports up to 10X the number of EV charging ports on finite electrical infrastructure, minimizing costly service upgrades and accelerating fleet electrification.

– Patented load-balancing software supports up to 10X the number of EV charging ports on finite electrical infrastructure, minimizing costly service upgrades and accelerating fleet electrification. GO’s SmartWheels™ & Smart EVs – Lightweight, Safer, Smoother, with low, flat floors for easier access, and up to 30% lighter for the same amount of cargo volume.

– Lightweight, Safer, Smoother, with low, flat floors for easier access, and up to 30% lighter for the same amount of cargo volume. GO’s Smart Mobility Services – GO Loop helps TNCs and communities aggregate local delivery demand to lower total cost per mile, managing the EVs, parking, charging, repairs, insurance, driver management, scheduling and payments.

– GO Loop helps TNCs and communities aggregate local delivery demand to lower total cost per mile, managing the EVs, parking, charging, repairs, insurance, driver management, scheduling and payments. Autonomous-Vehicle Ready – GO’s recently announced acquisition of Clevon adds teleoperation and Level-4 autonomy capabilities, futureproofing GO’s SmartWheels-powered EVs to become AVs for our customers and partners.

“Fleets want one accountable partner instead of many incompatible vendors,” said Will Graylin, CEO. “EverCharge fits perfectly with GO’s larger mission, to efficiently transfer energy from the grid, to vehicles, to the wheels that power sustainable transport for our communities. The seamless integration of hardware, software, charging, and services will enable much better electric transport experiences and unit economics for everyone in the value chain.”

SOURCE: indiGOtech