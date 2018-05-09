India’s No. 1 SUV Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza adds glamour with enhanced look, AGS option

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today introduced the blockbuster SUV Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and the convenience of the acclaimed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option.

The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, enhancing the bold and sporty character of the country’s most popular SUV. The new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV’s muscular wheel arches. To complement the premium look, the front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

MSIL’s revolutionary two-pedal technology, Auto Gear Shift, is now being offered on Vitara Brezza. It has been fine-tuned for an optimum performance on Vitara Brezza, based on rigorous research of various driving patterns.

Dedicating the refreshed Vitara Brezza to customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said: “Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for India’s SUV market. We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience. AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India’s number one SUV to become even more attractive.”

Leading the way: Glamorous, Sporty and Stylish Vitara Brezza · Cumulative sales of around 2.75 lakh units since launch · 2017-18 sales at 148,462 units (up 36.7%) · Average monthly sales : over 12,300 units · Top variants (Z/Z+) contribute 56% of total sales · Sporty and stylish looks have made Vitara Brezza top choice among customers

Vitara Brezza now complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines. The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants.

VARIANT Prices ( Ex-Showroom Delhi) VDi AGS 854000 ZDi AGS 931500 ZDi+ AGS 1027000 ZDi+ DUAL TONE AGS 1049000

Specifications Length 3995 mm Max Torque 200 Nm / 1750 rpm Height 1640 mm Width 1790 mm Max Power 66 kW / 4000 rpm Boot Space 328* L Wheel Base 2500 mm Range of colours Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White roof (New) | Autumn Orange (New) | Blazing Red with Midnight Black roof | Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White roof | Pearl Arctic White | Granite Grey | Premium Silver | Blazing Red | Fiery Yellow

* VDA Method

Click here for hi-resolution images of Vitara Brezza AGS: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126049010@N03/albums/72157690384371790

