India’s first compact truck – Tata INTRA launched in Meerut

Strengthening its position as pioneers and leader of the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) segment, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer today launched a range of new generation ‘compact truck’ – the Tata INTRA in Meerut. Engineered and built to offer class-leading features, meeting the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the SCV industry; Tata INTRA comes in two variants- V10 and V20. The INTRA range starts from INR 5,35,000 onwards depending on the variant, thereby offering a superior value proposition to the customers. The event was hosted at Doab Vilas in Meerut where 300 customers of Tata Motors attended. Both the vehicles will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships in Meerut.

Commenting on the launch of Tata INTRA vehicles in Meerut, Mr. Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Uttar Pradesh is one of our major focus areas and we have introduced Intra in the state further to our earlier launch of BSIV Range here. Tata INTRA is an ideal product for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue free drives. The launch of India’s first compact truck in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, fills an important gap in the Indian SCV market and we are bringing yet another game-changing product after our much successful product Tata ACE. The vehicle is backed with an industry best warranty of 2 years or 72,000 kms [whichever is earlier], supported by extensive countrywide network for sales, service and spare parts.”

Innovative Features:

Conceptualised post extensive market research and customer feedback, Tata INTRA promises to deliver superior performance, increased pay-load capacity, high fuel efficiency and durability, all leading to significant increase in revenues and lowest cost of operation to the discerning owners. The vehicles are powered by future ready engines, which are scalable to BSVI norms. The Tata INTRA has a boltable full forward robust body shell cabin and has been intelligently designed with a smart nose along with seatbelts with ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor). Built on a hydroformed frame, the INTRA is comparatively lighter. The smartly engineered cabin space, improved ergonomics and low NVH levels, boasts of stylish car-like interiors with sufficient storage capacity and comfortable seating, enabling drivers to operate fatigue free over long hauls, which in turn offers significant improvement in productivity. Modern features such as mobile charging point, electronic instrument cluster, big headlamps, large windscreen, lockable glove box, storage on dashboard & door trims, headrest for comfort while driving, pre-fitted music system and AC in the premium version to enhance the fatigue-free driving experience. The front and rear rigid axles and leaf springs ensure superior load carrying capability and low cost of maintenance.

Network strategy and Aftermarket services:

The company has an extensive reach in the remotest parts of region ensuring timely service to all customers, and giving them a better return on investment. The plan for the current financial year is to increase sales and service network further by adding channel partners. Customers will benefit from host of excellent aftermarket support through value added services under the umbrella of ‘Sampoorna Seva’ including a 24X7 workshop, mobile workshops, AMC packages, breakdown assistance and accidental insurance for drivers of Tata INTRA. Customers will also be offered exclusive privileges under the “Samarth program” for driver wellness, which covers areas like Accidental insurance, hospitalization cover, financial counselling and educational assistance packages for their children.

