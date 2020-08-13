India’s favourite – The iconic Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates with 40 Lakh delighted Indian families

Consistently setting benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry, India’s most-loved car Maruti Suzuki Alto is proud to announce a remarkable milestone of 40 Lakh cumulative sales. Backed by a strong legacy, Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76% of Alto customers choosing it as their first car. Crowned as India’s best-selling car, Alto could not have achieved this milestone without the unparalleled faith and support from all its valuable customers.

With a continuous rise in popularity and trust since the year 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a member of numerous households across different geographies. Alto has continued to strengthen its legacy with timely upgrades and new technology offerings. Providing mobility to over 40 lakh Indian families, brand Alto has sustained its position as the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for 16 consecutive years.

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car.”

He added “Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers and has become a strong symbol of Pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s Favourite Car.”

The winning proposition for Alto is its unique blend of compact modern design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, upgraded safety and comfort features. The convenient functional aspect of the Alto, stylish looks and backed by Maruti Suzuki’s trust and reliability, makes the all new Alto a very attractive proposition for the Indian customer. The strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand.

Alto is India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. With the dynamic new aero edge design and latest safety features, Alto provides a memorable ownership experience to customers. It offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki