India’s bestselling iconic Maruti Suzuki Alto continues its leadership for 16 consecutive years

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been crowned India’s best-selling car for 16 years in a row. Alto has consistently remained the preferred choice of first time car buyers and has been the source of pride for a young India wanting to get behind the wheels.

Launched in September 2000, Alto witnessed a consistent rise in popularity over the years to become a symbol of pride for the Indian car buyers. The Alto legacy spans across two decades, with Alto becoming India’s bestselling car in 2004. The unparalleled mass acceptance of Alto has helped it emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment for the last 16 consecutive years.

Alto has been adapting and reinventing itself to stay relevant to the fast evolving Indian car customers. The Alto’s winning proposition is its unique blend of compact modern design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency and upgraded safety and comfort features. The convenient functional aspect of the Alto, coupled with stylish looks backed by Maruti Suzuki’s trust and reliability, makes the all new Alto a very attractive proposition for the Indian customer.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Consistently setting new benchmarks in the Indian auto Industry, Alto is the undisputed leader in India for 16 years in a row establishing its dominance in the competitive entry segment. owing to its unparalleled performance, compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel-efficiency, affordability and timely convenience and safety related upgrades. Backed by a strong legacy, Alto continues to appeal to customers across the length and breadth of the country, with 76% customers choosing it as their 1st car.”

He added, “Alto’s unrivalled journey has enabled mobility for the new and young India and has turned millions of dreams into reality. The strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand. Maruti Suzuki has kept a close eye on the evolving customer preferences and aligned its product range to such changes. With Alto becoming India’s bestselling car for 16 consecutive years, we express our gratitude to the customers for their trust and faith in the brand.”

With the dynamic new aero edge design and latest safety features, Alto provides a memorable ownership experience to customers. Alto was India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant and offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

The standard safety features in the new Alto include driver side airbag, ABS and EBD, reverse parking sensor, high speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver. It also complies with latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki