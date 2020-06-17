India: TKM’s official statement

After weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to a complete halt of all production at both its plants at Bidadi in Karnataka, TKM recently restarted operations on 26th May 2020. Taking all necessary precautions to maintain ‘Social Distancing’ as well as abiding by all central and state government directives, TKM partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the Strategic Business Units (SBU) office staff at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to ‘work from home’. However, despite all such measures, two employees at TKM’s Bidadi plant tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16th, 2020. The said employees had last attended work on June 7th and June 16th, respectively.

As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local Government authorities. Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant.

TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications. Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.

SOURCE: Toyota Kirloskar Motor