India: The iconic Mahindra Thar to be unveiled on August 15, 2020 in an all-new avatar

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a part of the $ 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that it will take the curtains off the newest version of its eagerly anticipated SUV, the Thar, on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day – 15th August, 2020.

The all-new Thar is a quantum leap in Technology, Comfort and Safety features without compromising on the Thar’s core promise – legendary off-road capability and its iconic design. This will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.

Ever since India became a free nation, ‘The Mahindra Classics’ have enabled Indians to explore new terrains and do things that they could never have done before. The Thar has been the flag-bearer of this rich automotive legacy from 2010 and is the purest expression of Mahindra’s DNA. In its all-new avatar, the Thar aims to bring back the pleasure of motoring, providing an exceptional blend of iconic design and unadulterated driving pleasure that few other vehicles can match.

For over seven decades now, The Mahindra Classics have shared a close bond with India’s story and the unveil of the all-new Thar on the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day is significant in taking this journey ahead.

The all-new Thar will be unveiled on 15th August, 2020 through a live webcast on the official Mahindra Thar website (www.auto.mahindra.com/suv/thar) and its social media handles.

SOURCE: Mahindra