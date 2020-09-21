India: Tata Motors rolls out a new limited-period subscription offer on Nexon EV

With the festive season kicking in, Tata Motors today announced a special ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer on the Tata Nexon EV, for a limited-period, till November 30, 2020. Available for the first 100 subscribers only, this attractive offer allows customer to avail India’s best-selling electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 34,900/- per month, without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as deemed convenient. The facility can be easily accessed online with end-to-end support available. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Announcing this lucrative offer, Mr. Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors said, “We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy.”

This offer is customised and perfectly suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others. To subscribe for this new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer, please visit https://evsubscription.tatamotors.com/

SOURCE: Tata Motors