India: Iconic Maruti Suzuki Swift celebrates 15 glorious years in the country

India’s most loved premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Swift, celebrates the completion of 15 glorious years. Launched in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India and has created a glorious legacy with unmatched driving experience, great customer fan following, acceptance and delight. The sporty Maruti Suzuki Swift with its global styling, and an engine tuned specially to deliver an outstanding performance, is the most awarded premium hatchback in the country. With each generation of Swift being crowned an ICOTY winner, it is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY award three times.

With more than 2.2 million happy customers, Swift has been the number one Premium Hatchback for 14 years. The third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift with a bold and distinctive look, sweptback led headlamps, aggressive front grille and cockpit-style interiors exudes sportiness. Coupled with i-create, which enables consumers to make their own unique Swift, it has become a favorite amongst the younger car buyers. These have helped the Swift garner close to 30% market share and also capture the pole position in premium hatchback segment in FY 2019-20. This is a testament to the love of customers for Brand Swift

Speaking on the success of Swift, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Swift was the first model that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. More than a car, it was a refreshing new thought process. It was designed to be bold and aggressive, and at the same time be reliable and economical. It had features offered in a large car, contemporary, yet functional appealing to a younger audience. With a European touch and feel, the hatchback also embodies the sturdiness to handle Indian road conditions. It questioned the inevitability of compromise. In many ways, it was the “coming of age” of the Indian customers.”

Swift is not just the most loved and awarded car in India but has also been recognized internationally for its dynamic design. Swift received global recognition by winning the Good Design Award in 2017 operated by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion and was amongst the three finalists at the “World Urban Car Of The Year 2018” The third-generation Swift launched in 2018 retains its symbolic character, taking its global design language to the next level.

