India business win: ZF secures significant order for AxTrax 2 electric axle for commercial vehicles

ZF nominated to supply several thousand units of its next-generation AxTrax 2 electric axle to a leading customer in India

The ZF division Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) recently secured a multi-year business nomination to supply several thousand units of its electric axle, the AxTrax 2, with a leading manufacturer in India. The deal will see the AxTrax 2 integrated into a new fleet of zero-emissions intercity buses, further deepening ZF’s extensive presence in India’s growing commercial vehicle electrification sector.

“This nomination demonstrates how leading manufacturers across the globe are increasingly attracted to our comprehensive technology portfolio,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management, head of the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division and responsible for the India Region. “It shows how our tailored solutions support manufacturers at every stage of their electrification journey, enabling them to accelerate their transformation towards cleaner, more efficient mobility.

“We are delighted to support our customers in this transition. By leveraging the synergy effects created by our cross-divisional expertise in the field of electric drives, we are able to deliver the innovative and reliable e-mobility solutions that also help reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” Laier continued.

Innovative technology for future mobility

Building on ZF’s powertrain, e-mobility and CV experience, the AxTrax 2 electric axle is designed to replace the engine, transmission and conventional axle to electrify a commercial vehicle, delivering 210 kW of continuous power. Part of ZF’s modular e-mobility kit, the AxTrax 2 integrates in-house developed components into an innovative axle-based solution that is highly efficient, compact and lightweight in design.

SOURCE: ZF