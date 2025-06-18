Inceptio Technology joins the Autoware Foundation to accelerate autonomous driving technologies for trucks

Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), an industry leading developer of autonomous truck technologies, today announced that it has joined the Autoware Foundation, an open alliance for autonomous driving technology

Inceptio Technology (“Inceptio” or the “Company”), an industry leading developer of autonomous truck technologies, today announced that it has joined the Autoware Foundation, an open alliance for autonomous driving technology. Inceptio will collaborate with the Autoware Foundation members globally to advance innovation and accelerate the deployment of safe, scalable autonomous truck technologies.

Launched in 2018, the Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting open-source collaboration that accelerates the development of autonomous driving technology globally.

Founded in 2018, Inceptio’s mission is to build a safer, more efficient line-haul logistics by partnering with OEMs and logistics operators to preload its technologies and systems into series production trucks. Inceptio launched the industry’s first series production autonomous trucks in late 2021. To date, Inceptio Autonomous Driving System has achieved over 200 million kilometers of commercial operations.

Inceptio’s technology portfolio covers L4, L3 and L2+. Leveraging its proprietary full-stack Inceptio Autonomous Driving System – which features long-range perception, high-precision tractor and tailer control, fuel-efficient driving algorithm, as well as HPC specifically designed for truck’s operating condition – Inceptio has delivered proven, significant improvement on safety and saving on fuel and labor to the trucking industry. Its data-driven R&D platform continuously refines core modules in real time, enabling rapid deployment and optimization of its autonomous truck technologies across diverse use cases in trucking.

“We are excited to welcome Inceptio Technology to the Autoware Foundation,” said Shinpei Kato, Founder and Fellow of the Autoware Foundation. “Inceptio’s proven track record in autonomous trucking and deep industry and production expertise will be invaluable as we work together to build the next generation of autonomous mobility solutions for the trucking industry.”

Inceptio will actively participate in the Autoware Foundation initiatives by contributing technology and use cases, exploring new applications, and forging global partnerships. Inceptio will be working with partners including technology companies and leading OEMs to integrate Autoware solutions with its proprietary components in proof-of-concept and series production projects worldwide, in particular in the truck segment.

“We look forward to collaborating with a global open-source community of innovators to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technologies and extend the community’s reach deep into truck segment.” said Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology. “Our extensive experience in series production and insight from world’s largest commercial deployment of autonomous truck uniquely position us to contribute to the Autoware Foundation, driving safer and more efficient logistics worldwide.”

