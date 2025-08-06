iNavi Systems partners with TomTom to drive global expansion for mobility and mapping solutions

iNavi Systems aims to launch mobile and web-based solutions by integrating its proprietary GIS technology with TomTom’s advanced mapping and traffic intelligence

iNavi Systems, the leading map platform provider for mobility and autonomous driving in Korea, has signed a global Solution Provider Agreement with TomTom, a global leader in mapping and location technologies.

Through this partnership, iNavi Systems will integrate TomTom’s global mapping and traffic data, leveraging its core location-based technologies. iNavi is building and enhancing its solutions on top of the TomTom stack, utilizing advanced routing technology to drive the development of a wide array of mobile and web-based solutions.

iNavi Systems plans to strengthen its presence in the global map platform market by offering customized solutions tailored to both leading big tech companies in mobility services and small to mid-sized enterprises.

The initial phase of solution deployment is scheduled for the second half of this year, beginning in Asia and progressively expanding to Europe, North America, and other global markets.

Since 2020, iNavi Systems has been delivering its map platform services, offering optimized route planning APIs and customized navigation software for various mobility sectors, including ride-hailing services and insurance providers.

iNavi Systems stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our global expansion of digital map platforms. By offering tailored solutions to domestic and international companies facing regional constraints in scaling their mobility businesses, we will continue to collaborate with TomTom to enhance our market presence and drive growth in the global map platform industry.”

For over 30 years, TomTom has been reshaping location technology, continuously pushing the boundaries of mapping and mobility. With 3,300 professionals across 23 countries, TomTom provides precise maps, real-time traffic data, and innovative APIs and SDKs. A collaborative approach, powered by open data and strong partnerships, ensures the delivery of accurate and versatile location solutions. Whether for automotive, smart cities, or enterprise applications, TomTom develops technology that helps the world move smarter and more efficiently.

SOURCE: Business Wire