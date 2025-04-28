In the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis is the leader of sales in the EU30 hybrid car market

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis secures first place in the hybrid car segment and achieves a market share of 17.3% in the total EU30 market, up from the total for the year 2024, consolidating its second place. Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer for Stellantis, emphasizes: “We are fighting for the top spot in Europe and maintaining high pressure in the B-SUV segment, where we launched three key new models, the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera and FIAT Grande Panda. Furthermore, our decision to expand the range of hybrid vehicles, offering more choices to customers and facilitating a gradual transition to electric propulsion, granted us the leadership in the hybrid segment.”
“In a medium to long-term perspective,” Napolitano concludes, “it is also worth noting the excellent order intake in March, the best month in a year, while our overall order portfolio at the end of the quarter reached the highest level in the last 10 months. Stellantis therefore operates with a strategic vision that will lead us to consolidate and improve the good results of this first quarter.”
SOURCE: Stellantis