In Italy, PEUGEOT and the “Guardia di Finanza” to renew their collaboration for a zero emission energy transition

On 23 February, PEUGEOT and the Italian “Guardia di Finanza” took a step forward in their long and fruitful partnership and sent a strong message in favour of zero emission mobility. During a ceremony held in Rome at the General Command of the “Guardia di Finanza”, attended by highest institutional authorities of the Corps, PEUGEOT Italy officially handed over the keys of the first of the thirty e-208s that will join their fleet.

Equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp) 100% electric engine, the PEUGEOT e-208 will join the “Guardia di Finanza”’s fleet to be used in operations where agility and reactivity play a fundamental role every single day. With its ultra-technological propulsion system, it paves the way to a new low-carbon mobility, and has the winning features that ensured it was elected Car of the Year 2020 in Europe.

This first car, which is on free loan, will be followed by 30 other cars – on long-term lease – equipped with the same 100% electric engine and sporting the official grey and yellow colours of the “Guardia di Finanza”.

The PEUGEOT e-208 is equipped with a high-capacity 50 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 340 km pursuant to the WLTP homologation protocol. This battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km at 70% of its charge capacity. The installation of the battery under the floor naturally lowers the car’s centre of gravity. Thanks to the specific suspension design, this ensures the vehicle’s dynamic performance comparable to that of the internal combustion engine versions. The recharging modes are flexible and adapted to each everyday situation: from a standard domestic socket to a 100 kW charger with 80% of the charge achieved in 30 minutes. The PEUGEOT e-208 is also technological thanks to its multitude of driving aids (ADAS), which, like the Adaptive Cruise Control linked to the Lane Positioning Assist, pave the way for autonomous driving. Finally, the new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® 3D displays information on two levels, according to their degree of importance or urgency. This ensures a measured increase in responsiveness of around half a second compared to a conventional handset, or 15 metres at 100 km/h.

The PEUGEOT e-208 designed for the “Guardia di Finanza” is characterised by the perfect integration of the equipment required to accomplish its different missions.

The layout includes a reinforced rear deck equipped with reading lights for reading maps at night, and a storage area at the front housing a tablet for communications with the operations centre.

The cabin also comes with an ergonomic control box to manage the lighting and acoustic controls.

On the outside, the bodywork has been painted with a high refractive coating in the official colours of the “Guardia di Finanza”. In addition, there are three flashing lights on the roof and micro LED strips at the front and rear, integrated to ensure maximum visibility in all operational phases, even when the car is stationary.

These fittings were created by Focaccia Group, a company that has been working in the automotive sector for over 60 years and designs specific fittings for law enforcement vehicles.

These increasingly advanced vehicles are fitted out for very specific needs, undergo rigorous testing and are approved in accordance with the regulations in force.

Following the delivery of two PEUGEOT 3008s in April 2019, PEUGEOT is now offering one of the most popular electric models in its range. The Brand is reaffirming its commitment to offering its customers the best technological solutions for green and low-carbon mobility.

[1] In Italy, the “Guardia di Finanza” fights against tax evasion, defends the country’s economic interests, the control of the seas, health security, the respect of competition, the fight against money laundering or law enforcement.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT