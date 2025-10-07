In Italy, Iveco Bus leads sustainable mobility in Lazio with 129 eDaily minibuses for Astral, in partnership with Romana Diesel and Indcar

Iveco Bus, together with dealer Romana Diesel and company Indcar, and as part of the co-financing of the Cohesion Project Italy 2021/2027 – Lazio by the European Union, announces the delivery of 129 eDaily minibuses to Astral (Azienda STRAde Lazio) to strengthen local public transport services in the Lazio Region

The signed Framework Agreement stipulates the supply of 100% electric minibuses for public transport, as part of the new regional mobility model. The eDaily minibuses, Mobi City version by Indcar, are nearly 8 meters long (7,997 mm), with a width of 2,350 mm and a total height of 3,110 mm (including air conditioning). Their compact and functional design makes them ideal for urban and suburban areas.

“We are proud to support the Lazio Region in this ambitious sustainable mobility project,” said Giorgio ZINO, Head of Iveco Bus Commercial Operations in Europe. “Our range of 100% electric vehicles, combined with the expertise of Romana Diesel and Indcar, offers a cutting-edge solution for public transport that is both efficient and environmentally friendly. Investing in clean technologies is essential to improve the quality of life in our cities, and we are pleased to support the Lazio Region in this initiative.”

The first 80 vehicles will be delivered by 30 September 2026. Two configurations will be available: one with optimised accessibility for people with reduced mobility, featuring 27 seats (14 seated, 12 standing, 1 wheelchair space, and a manual ramp at the rear door), and another with 30 seats (14 seated, 16 standing).

This delivery, managed by Romana Diesel for Iveco Bus, marks a key milestone in the decarbonisation of regional public transport. The eDaily, like zero-emission vehicles, will help improve air quality and provide a more efficient, quieter and comfortable service for Lazio users.

Mario Artusi, President of Romana Diesel, Mario Artusi said: “A long lasting tradition of deep collaboration continues between Iveco Bus, Indcar, Romana Diesel, and the Latium Region. For our company, so strongly committed to the Lazio area, it is an honor to be part of the transformation and growth of Public Mobility through the new project carried out by ASTRAL. The technological and environmental evolution of the vehicles in operation marks a historic shift to pure electric traction.”

SOURCE: Iveco Group