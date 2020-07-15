In great demand: retrofit driver protection door now also available for the Setra LE business inter-city bus

Maximum protection for bus drivers: drivers of regular service buses are in contact with a lot of passengers every day. In order to protect them against virus infection in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daimler Buses has developed driver’s doors with a full-width partition as a retrofit solution. These are available for the Mercedes-Benz Citaro city bus as a single-glazed safety glass version or – as a new option – made of polycarbonate.

Bus companies have already ordered more than two thousand retrofit driver’s doors for their Mercedes-Benz city buses. Several hundreds of those are already in operation and the number is increasing every day.

In order to protect as many bus drivers as possible while they carry out their responsible work, driver’s doors made of polycarbonate are now also available for the inter-city buses of the Setra LE business model series. Another version for the Mercedes-Benz Intouro inter-city bus is in the preparation phase.

No matter whether they are made of real glass or polycarbonate, the partitions are available in a closed version and also partly open for ticket sales. The driver’s doors are a professional solution ensuring an unobstructed view of the outside mirrors through the windscreen and of the interior rearview mirror. All variants are homologated and possess homologation approval in line with directive ECE R43.

SOURCE: Daimler