“In China, for China”: Five intelligent, fully connected vehicles and a new AI-based ADAS system celebrate their debut at Volkswagen Group Night in Shanghai

Volkswagen Group China's strategy unfolds in full force: On the eve of Auto Shanghai, the Group is unveiling the Volkswagen brand models and the new AUDI brand model developed entirely in China for China, as well as the Audi A6L e-tron – tailored to the preferences of Chinese customers

The Volkswagen Group is continuing to consistently pursue its ‘In China, for China’ strategy and is shifting into ‘delivery mode’ at Auto Shanghai 2025: on the eve of the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive industry, the Group is presenting ten new models from its strong brands, including five world premieres. With the ID. ERA, ID. EVO and ID. AURA, three concept vehicles from the Volkswagen brand are making their debut. They represent a new generation of intelligent, fully connected electric vehicles (ICVs) that are tailored to the wishes of Chinese customers. The two further world premieres also offer cutting-edge technologies and highly automated driving assistance functions: Audi’s new all-electric model based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, the Audi A6L e-tron, and the first series model of the new AUDI brand, the AUDI E5 Sportback.

Developed and designed for the world’s most innovative automotive market, the five world premieres also mark the start of the Group’s largest ICV offensive in China to date. By 2027, the Volkswagen Group will launch more than 20 fully electric and electrified models (NEVs) as part of its biggest-ever e-mobility offensive. And by 2030, the Group brands will offer around 30 purely electric models.

At Group Night, the company presented its AI-supported highly automated driving assistance system (ADAS), demonstrating Volkswagen Group’s technological expertise in the highly competitive Chinese market. Developed by CARIAD’s joint venture CARIZON, the centre of excellence for advanced driving assistance system and autonomous driving solutions in China, the system sets new standards with its particularly natural and safe driving behaviour in all traffic situations.

This also puts the Volkswagen Group in a leading position in the highly competitive Chinese market for automated driving assistance systems. Volkswagen will unveil the first vehicle equipped with this technology this year. Starting in 2026, the system will be integrated into a new generation of intelligent, fully connected vehicles for the compact class, making highly automated driving assistance functions accessible to more Chinese customers in lower vehicle segments. The system offers precise and safety-oriented driving functions up to Level 2++, covering both highway and urban traffic scenarios, and paves the way for further development to Level 3 and above.

The Volkswagen Group underscores its strong presence in the Chinese market by the unveiling of the Porsche 911 GT3, the Lamborghini Temerario and the Bentley Continental GT Convertible Azure, as well as the Ducati Multistrada V4 S and Ducati Panigale V4 S motorcycles.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG: “China is the technological pacemaker of global transformation. And the Volkswagen Group is playing a key role in shaping this development. We have a strong plan in place. At Auto Shanghai, we are now shifting into ‘delivery mode’. With a new generation of intelligent, fully connected vehicles, we are focusing entirely on the digital, smart world in which our Chinese customers live. Leveraging local expertise, we are creating products that excite and that strengthen our global footprint. This is another step towards becoming the global tech driver for the automotive industry.”

Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for China and Chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Group China: “The Volkswagen Group has shaped the mobility landscape in China for more than four decades. Now we are opening the next major chapter. As it did 40 years ago, the next chapter of Volkswagen Group’s journey in China begins again in Shanghai – now with the first models developed entirely locally. With our consistent ‘In China, for China’ strategy, we are taking a leading role in the era of intelligent, fully connected vehicles – all while staying true to our Volkswagen DNA: the highest standards in quality and safety.”

Starting on 23 April, the Volkswagen Group will present a diverse portfolio of over 50 models from Volkswagen, Audi, the new AUDI brand, Porsche and Bentley at Auto Shanghai 2025.

