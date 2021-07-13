In-car news feed: News in real time with the new BMW News app

Intelligently personalised news. Individually customised feeds with news podcasts

Over the past few days, the revamped BMW News app has been rolled out to millions of BMWs. With this update, the News app becomes a broad, convenient and intelligent in-vehicle news service that can be tailored to the customer. This means BMW is now offering an improved service to meet the growing customer desire for news-on-demand and infotainment podcasts. The key new functions are personalised, intelligent filtering of news, significantly higher audio quality and the introduction of news feeds. Accessing news will now be as easy and entertaining as listening to the radio, and time in the car will be spent more in line with the customer’s interests and on-demand requirements.

New functions.

With the introduction of personalised news , the customer can select categories to receive news only on topics of interest. Through the additional “liking” of individual posts, the intelligent app continuously learns the preferences of the customer, enabling it to customise the news feed even more precisely.

The improvements to the BMW News app are based on feedback from selected customer test groups who have tested the News app in the vehicle under realistic conditions over an extended period. In line with customer feedback, the developers focused in particular on improved audio quality, intuitive operation and the desire for personalised, intelligent preselection.

Availability.

The News app from BMW is an integrated vehicle application in BMW Operating System 7. Due to the flexibility of the software, it does not require a Remote Software Upgrade. However it requires at least version 20-11 of the BMW Operating System. BMWs that meet the minimum requirements will automatically receive the update to the News app in the vehicle over the coming days and weeks. Customers with the appropriate vehicles in the European markets (DE, UK, FR, ES, CH, AT, IE) will be the first to benefit from the new News app. Over the course of the year the News app will also be rolled out to additional countries worldwide.

General information on Remote Software Upgrade and BMW Operating System 7.

Since 2018, BMW Operating System 7 and Remote Software Upgrade have enabled BMW drivers to keep their vehicle up to date with the latest software version quickly and easily. The new functions can be conveniently installed in the car over-the-air. The installation files are prepared in the vehicle in the background, after which it will rarely take more than 20 minutes to install even extensive upgrades.

Customers are informed of an available Remote Software Upgrade via the My BMW app or in the Control Display in the vehicle. The software version can also be viewed in the vehicle settings under Remote Software Upgrade, and the customer can search for available upgrades. Remote Software Upgrade is now available for more than 20 BMW models and thus almost for the entire BMW fleet. Only the next possible upgrade is offered for installation in the vehicle. The customer can never install a wrong version.

SOURCE: BMW Group