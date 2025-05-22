In April, Stellantis increases its share in the total EU30 market (PC+CV) and confirms its leadership in the hybrid car segment

For the first time in 2025, Stellantis increased its share in the total EU30 market, reaching 17.3%[1] of sales in April (+ 0.1pp vs April 2024). Two models are in the Top Ten of sales, Citroën C3 and PEUGEOT 208, with Citroën ë-C3 climbing on the podium of the BEV B segment

Additionally, Stellantis confirmed its leadership in hybrid* car sales with a 15.1% share, up 4.7pp vs April 2024. PEUGEOT is the fastest-growing brand in this market, reaching fourth place in the ranking

Excellent performance also in the total Commercial Vehicles market: Stellantis Pro One confirmed its #1 position in April with a 31.1% share (+2.3pp vs April 2024) and #1 in 8 of the top 10 markets**

Year-to-date in France, Italy, and Portugal, Stellantis firmly maintains its leadership in the total and in the electric vehicle market. In Italy Jeep® Avenger is the best seller in the SUV segment, while in Germany Stellantis recorded a 9.9% increase in passenger vehicle volumes and a 6% increase in the total market, and the Opel Corsa confirmed its position as the #1 city car both in April and year-to-date

The Corsa also shone in the UK, where it is the #1 city car in April and year-to-date

In Spain, Stellantis emerged as #1 in April in the BEV segment, thanks mainly to the performance of the Citroën ë-C3 and PEUGEOT e-2008, which are among the top 10 best sellers in the market

And the new, adventure-ready Opel Frontera is gaining ground in the dynamic B-SUV segment…

April results bring more good news for Stellantis, which for the first time this year has achieved a total EU30 market share higher than a year ago. The leadership in the hybrid car segment, already highlighted at the end of the first quarter, is confirmed. Even the leadership in the commercial vehicle market and on the total market in France, Italy, and Portugal remains solid.

Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer for Stellantis, emphasizes: “The return to a positive performance in terms of market share is an extremely promising sign for the future and indicates that we are on the right track to recover lost ground. This indication is supported by the positive trend in order intake, which is proceeding at full speed, and by the confirmation of our leadership in a strategic segment such as hybrid cars, which facilitate the transition to electric mobility. It is significant that even the international press has started to highlight this primacy.”

Luca Napolitano continues: “I also believe it is important to underline the progress made in such competitive markets as Germany and the UK, which have achieved significant results in terms of both volumes and market share. To this, I would add the brilliant performance of the Citroën C3: launched at the end of 2024, it quickly climbed the best sellers ranking on the EU30 total market, both in its thermal and electric versions, and finally reached the fifth position in the B segment and the sixth in the passenger car market in April. Finally, it is worth highlighting the performance of Alfa Romeo in Italy (best month in the last 5 years, +43% vs. April 2024) and France, where it has established among the premium brands with the highest growth.”

SOURCE: Stellantis