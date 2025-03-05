In a class of its own – here is the all-new, fully electric Volvo ES90

Some might say it is a sedan. Others will see a fastback, or even hints of an SUV

Some might say it is a sedan. Others will see a fastback, or even hints of an SUV.

We’ll let you be the final judge – all we know is that the new, fully electric Volvo ES90 carves out a new space for itself by eliminating the compromises between those three segments, which puts it in a class of its own.

The ES90 combines the refined elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback, and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance associated with SUVs. It’s a versatile car that does not compromise on comfort or space. A car that allows for bigger adventures and families, striking the perfect balance between your professional and private life, and allowing you to embrace the special moments in life.

The ES90 is designed to evolve over time and powered by next-generation core computers that represent an eightfold improvement over the previous generation. It’s the first Volvo car with 800V technology , for a longer range and faster charging than any electric Volvo before. And naturally, it’s designed with our pioneering safety tech at its core, in a package that is set to be another Scandinavian design classic from Volvo Cars.

With orderbooks open now in selected markets, the ES90 is the latest addition to our balanced product portfolio of premium Volvo cars. It is the sixth fully electric model in our line-up, joining the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40 and EX30 as we continue our journey towards full electrification.

“The Volvo ES90 combines our most advanced technologies with Scandinavian design and superior comfort, creating a true premium Volvo car designed to elevate your quality of life,” says Jim Rowan, our CEO. “It joins the EX90 SUV as one of our flagship models and cements our position as an industry leader in software-defined cars that harness the power of core computing.”

Confident, distinctive and practical

Look at the ES90 in profile and what immediately stands out is the car’s confident and distinctive stance, with a slightly raised ride height to provide the driver with a more commanding view of the road. The flowing roofline balances elegant looks with interior space and contributes to excellent aerodynamics, boosting overall efficiency and electric range.

The front features our Thor’s Hammer headlight design, expressing a familiar yet modern Volvo identity. The rear is equally distinctive, with new C-shaped LED rear lamps complemented by LED lamps in the rear window, creating a unique welcome and farewell light sequence. When picking their ES90, customers can choose from seven exterior colours and four wheel options that vary from 20 to 22 inch in size.

The large and wide tailgate hatch makes it easy to load and unload the family luggage or gear for a skiing trip. The boot provides up to 424 litres of loading space. Fold down the three rear seats – all of which can be folded down individually – and the loading space expands to 733 litres. The 22-litre capacity frunk at the front is perfect for the charging cables.

Comfort and functionality throughout the cabin

Inside, the focus is on premium comfort, authentic materials and purpose-driven design, in line with our Scandinavian identity and design principles that are the hallmark of a true Volvo. Thanks to its long wheelbase of 3.1 metres, the ES90 provides very generous legroom for second-row passengers, making it an exceptionally comfortable place to travel for adults as well as children. Six interior ambient light themes for sensory well-being and a variety of upholstery options further allow you to personalise the ES90.

The ES90 also comes with a panoramic roof that provides UV protection of up to 99.9 per cent. And if you pick the electrochromic version, you can even adjust the transparency of the glass. So if you’re travelling on a warm summer’s day and you want to ‘turn down’ the sun a bit to reduce glare and boost privacy, you can do so at the touch of a button.

Added support comes from a four-zone climate system with an advanced air purifier, certified as asthma and allergy friendly. It can stop up to 95 per cent of PM 2.5 particulates from entering the cabin and remove 99.9 per cent of grass, tree and pollen allergens.

We’ve crafted the ES90 with superior sound comfort as well. Noise levels inside are very low, making it one of our quietest cabins ever and taking an already smooth and serene riding experience to the next level. That in turn allows you to enjoy the sound system even more.

There are three levels available, led by a top-of-the-line Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 25 separate high-fidelity speakers throughout the cabin, including headrest and ceiling speakers. The system also features the lifelike spatial audio of Dolby Atmos® that delivers an immersive sound experience. Exclusive to the Bowers & Wilkins system is a special mode replicating the sounds of London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Naturally, we’ve equipped the ES90 with our new-generation infotainment system with Google built-in, which includes services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and more apps on Google Play. The 5G-capable, seamless and responsive system is powered by the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies and designed to provide you with all the driving-critical info you need when you need it, through the 9-inch driver display and the head-up display.

The 14.5-inch centre screen display, meanwhile, gives you access to navigation, entertainment, climate, your phone and more. And to help you navigate tight parking spaces, a new 3D view supported by a 360 camera is there to support when you need it.

Regular improvement as standard

The ES90 is built on our SPA2 architecture and, like the EX90, based on the Volvo Cars Superset tech stack. This consists of one single set of hardware and software modules that will underpin all our upcoming electric cars. It allows us to improve the overall performance and safety technology in the car throughout its lifecycle and roll them out quickly via over-the-air updates across all models based on the Superset.

“The Superset is enabled by core computing, and the ES90 is the first Volvo car to be powered by a dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin configuration. That makes it the most powerful car we have ever created in terms of core computing capacity,” says Anders Bell, our chief engineering and technology officer. “This allows us to further raise the bar on safety and overall performance through data, software and AI.”

The ES90 also represents the latest in terms of electric systems and battery technology. Our new 800-volt technology makes its debut in the ES90, helping to unlock faster charging, a better overall performance and more efficiency. The result is a car that goes further and charges faster than any electric Volvo before. The ES90 can add 300 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes at 350 kW fast charging stations and offers a driving range of up to 700 kilometres under the WLTP testing cycle.

The bold proportions of the ES90 also contribute to the car’s efficiency and translate into a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.25. This illustrates how efficiently a car moves through the air and is the lowest of any car we’ve ever built. The lower the value, the more efficient the car, which for customers means less energy consumption and a longer driving range.

Safe Space Technology inside and out

This being a Volvo, the ES90 is designed to help protect everyone in and around the car. We developed the ES90 to meet our rigorous Volvo Cars Safety Standard, which is building on 55 years of real-world safety research and exceeds official testing requirements.

This ambitious standard was set to help us develop safer cars for various real-world scenarios, which can be far more complicated than the scenarios in standardised testing. Together with its powerful core computers, the ES90 continues our new era of safety we established with the EX90.

The ES90 comes with a strong safety cage, state-of-the-art restraint systems, as well as optimised deformation zones. The active safety systems are powered by an advanced array of sensors including five radars, seven cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, and a lidar from Luminar Technologies.

This sensor set enables vision beyond human range to help avoid collisions and hazards on the road. The ES90 also has our pioneering driver understanding system as standard, which can detect when the driver’s attention is no longer focused on the road and step in to support.

Our Safe Space Technology not only supports you when driving, but also when you’re parked. The door opening alert in the ES90 helps to look out for and protect cyclists or pedestrians passing by when you open the doors. And when you’re about to leave the car, the ES90’s full-cabin occupant sensing is there to help you avoid leaving loved ones behind. It can sense submillimetre scale movement, such as the soft breathing of a baby.

The new Volvo ES90 is available for order now in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Other markets will be added later this year and into 2026.

Features described may not be available in all markets and may not be standard or available for all models, styles and powertrain options.

The WLTP driving range of up to 700km translates to 740 km under the CLTC driving cycle in China and applies to the all-wheel drive variants with twin motor and 106 kWh battery.

Charging times can vary and depend on various factors such as outdoor temperature, battery condition and car condition. Our charging time was based on testing at 350 kW charging facilities.

Our advanced air purifier has been certified by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) as asthma and allergy friendly.

Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars