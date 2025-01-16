In 2024, all the Group’s brands are growing thanks to 10 launches

In 2024, Renault Group sold 2,264,815 vehicles (+1.3% vs. 2023) worldwide

Renault brand

Best-selling French brand in the world, in 2024, Renault recorded 1,577,351 sales (PC+LCV) and continues to grow (+1.8% vs. 2023). In Europe, Renault grew by 3.3%, in a market up +1.7%, to reach 1,009,672 vehicles sold, driven by France (+0.4%), Spain (+10.8%), the United Kingdom (+21.4%) and Italy (+6.7%). The brand is pursuing its strategy by relying on the one hand, on a recognised hybrid offer (40% of its ICE sales) and, on the other hand, on a 100% electric offer rewarded by two consecutive Car of the Year awards (Scenic E-Tech electric, COTY 2024, and Renault 5 E-Tech electric, COTY 2025, the best-selling electric vehicle in France in November and December). In the Light Commercial Vehicle market, the brand is the leader[5] in Europe with 310,458 registrations (+4.6% vs. 2023). Outside Europe, Renault recorded growth in markets where new models were launched. Thanks to Kardian, the brand increased by 10.3% in Brazil and 7.2% in Morocco. Grand Koleos, the first vehicle of the new Renault Korea entity, allowed an 80.6% growth in South Korea.

Pursuing its value-oriented strategy, Renault continued its offensive in the C and above segments, launching Scenic E‑Tech electric, Symbioz and Rafale. Moreover, sales to retail customers accounted for more than one in two sales of the brand.

In 2025, Renault will continue its electrification offensive with the commercial launch of Renault 4 E-Tech electric and the extension of Renault 5 E-Tech electric in its various markets, reinforced by a new version with a 40 KWh battery.

Dacia brand

The Dacia brand recorded 676,340 sales worldwide in 2024, (+2.7% vs. 2023) and reached record market shares, especially in Italy (+13.1%), in Morocco (+16.3%), in Spain (+12.4%), in Belgium and in Luxembourg (+15.4%). This result is driven by a strong product plan based on 4 pillar models: Sandero, Duster, Jogger and Spring. This momentum will continue in 2025 with the arrival of Bigster, for which orders opened at the beginning of January, and which will be available in dealerships in the spring of 2025. Dacia also consolidated its position on the podium of the brands that are the most sold to retail customers, its core customer base. Dacia Sandero is, once again since 2017, the best-selling car among private customers but also, in 2024, the best-selling car all channels combined.

In 2025, the brand intends to continue its strategy based on the essentials by extending it to the C segment with Bigster and is also focusing on electrification with now 3 models available with a hybrid powertrain (Jogger, Duster and Bigster).

Alpine brand

For the fourth consecutive year, Alpine recorded an increase in its sales (+5.9% vs. 2023) with 4,585 vehicles sold. Italy (+37.5%), the United Kingdom (+24.9%), Spain (+19.3%) and Germany (+10.6%) were the markets that drove the brand’s growth. The year 2024 marked a turning point with the launch of the Alpine’s electric offensive with the A290, its very first all-electric hot hatch, also rewarded Car of the Year 2025.

In 2025, the brand will add the A390, an all-electric sport fastback, to its Dream Garage and will continue its international expansion, particularly in Ireland and the Nordic countries (Norway, Finland and Denmark).

Mobilize brand

Since October 2024, Mobilize has opened orders for Duo, in both with and without a driver’s license versions. Committed to offering simple and accessible charging solutions to electric vehicle drivers, the brand has also enriched its offer with Mobilize Power, its bidirectional home charging service available today with Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Alpine A290. Mobilize is also continuing to expand its Mobilize Fast Charge network in France, as well as in Italy following the agreement signed with Autostrade per l’Italia.

Renault Group’s global sales by brand

Volumes 2024 ∆ % vs. 2023 Renault 1,577,351 +1.8 VP 1,174,380 +1.5 VU 402,971 +2.8 Dacia 676,340 +2.7 VP 670,136 +2.7 VU 6,204 +6.6 Renault Korea Motors 6,539 -70.3 Alpine 4,585 +5.9 Renault Group 2,264,815 +1.3

Renault Group’s top fifteen markets in 2024

Volumes Market shares (%) 1 FRANCE 541,795 25.8 2 ITALY 205,423 11.7 3 TURKEY 167,262 13.5 4 SPAIN 149,697 12.7 5 GERMANY 144,586 4.7 6 BRAZIL 139,214 5.6 7 UNITED KINGDOM 121,711 5.3 8 MOROCCO 67,686 38.4 9 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 64,925 11.5 10 ROMANIA 61,217 35.5 11 POLAND 54,785 8.8 12 NETHERLANDS 49,851 9.8 13 INDIA 41,729 0.9 14 SOUTH KOREA 39,826 2.5 15 PORTUGAL 36,164 14.9

[1] ACEA’s European scope

[2] Sandero, Duster, Clio et Captur

[3] Provisional data at the end of December based on a portion of European markets: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

[4] Without counting 2 facelifts

[5] Excluding pick-ups

