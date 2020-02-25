In 2019, Groupe PSA contributed €4.4 billion to France’s trade balance

“Groupe PSA continues to have strong roots in France and we are proud to make another positive contribution to our country’s trade balance, generating an aggregate €25 billion in five years. The surplus is the result of our teams’ daily commitment to developing attractive vehicles and ensuring that our French plants are competitive in a challenging economic environment, while also contributing to the energy transition,” said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA’s Managing Board.

In 2019, the Group manufactured 1,226,000 cars in France, representing 36% of its global production output. At stake: net exports[1] of 379,000 vehicles, up 5% versus 2018, allowing the Group to make a €4.4 billion[2] positive contribution to France’s trade balance. In contrast, the French automotive industry has been a negative contributor since 2008, with its performance falling further in 2019 to a negative €15.3 billion.

Fifteen of the Group’s models[3] – ranging from compact city cars (B segment) to light commercial vehicles – were manufactured in France at five assembly facilities for the domestic market (33%) and for export to the rest of Europe and beyond (67%)[4]. The Group manufactures its high value-added models at its plants in France, with the DS 3 Crossback produced in Poissy, the DS 7 Crossback in Mulhouse, the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 in Sochaux and the Citroën C5 Aircross and PEUGEOT 5008 in Rennes.

In addition, Groupe PSA is investing in its powertrain plants based in France, with a view to supporting the energy transition. This investment involves for example the manufacture of electric motors at Tremery, electrified powertrain gear reducers at Valenciennes, and soon the transmissions for electrified powertrains at Metz. Through its partnership with Total/Saft, Groupe PSA has also undertaken a battery manufacture project in France.

With its deep roots in the French regions (Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Bretagne, Ile de France, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est and Bourgogne Franche-Comté), the Group leverages the expertise of 51,000 employees (Automotive division excluding Faurecia), representing 44% of the global workforce.

