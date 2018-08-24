Improved headlights help Hyundai Kona earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

The 2018 Hyundai Kona, a small SUV, earns a good rating for occupant protection in a passenger-side small overlap front crash, and when equipped with newly available good-rated headlights, qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

The Kona earns good ratings in the Institute’s five other crashworthiness evaluations and a superior rating for its optional front crash prevention system, which avoided collisions in 12- and 25-mph IIHS track tests.

To earn the 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. Qualifiers also need an available front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating and available good-rated headlights.

For models built after May 2018, Hyundai made changes to the Kona’s available LED projector headlights to limit glare for oncoming drivers. Following the change, the LED lights, which are available on the Limited and Ultimate trim lines, earn a good rating. The Ultimate trim’s headlights also feature high-beam assist, a feature that automatically switches between high beams and low beams depending on the presence of other vehicles.

All Konas built before June 2018 have headlights rated poor by IIHS. The Kona’s base halogen headlights earn a poor rating due to inadequate visibility.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.