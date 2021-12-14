“Important step into the future” – Continental acquires stake in software specialist Apex.AI

Minority stake underscores existing technology cooperation

Continental is participating in the German-US software specialist Apex.AI as a strategic investor. In doing so, the technology company is underscoring the great importance of intelligent software applications for future generations of vehicles. Continental and Apex.AI have already been cooperating since 2020 on the industrialization of an innovative operating system for vehicles. With the minority stake now completed, the two companies are intensifying their collaboration in order to rapidly provide a near-series solution. The investment amount is not being disclosed.

Apex.AI has developed the meta-operating system Apex.OS from a widely used programming framework, the open source code ROS (Robot Operating System). Apex.OS is the first system of its kind for automotive applications that seamlessly supports all phases of software development and use without time-consuming customization, from the concept phase to pre-development to production use – and has already been certified by the German testing organization TÜV Nord for its high, international safety standards in the automotive industry. This means that the software system is approved for series use on the road.

Apex.OS is a robust, versatile, basic software platform that can be used to implement further software solutions quickly, easily and in a developer-friendly manner, especially for new advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving functions. “With Apex.AI, we have a strong cooperation partner at our side to meet the major challenges of autonomous driving with innovative software solutions,” says Frank Petznick, head of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit at Continental. “The complexity of vehicle software and electronics architectures is increasing rapidly, and the number of digital functionalities is rising. The automobile is indeed becoming more and more like a smartphone on wheels, where the development of hardware and software is increasingly independent of each other and significantly accelerated. With the help of the already certified meta operating system Apex.OS, we will significantly shorten the development cycles of new mobility functions, especially for automated and autonomous driving, in line with the highest safety standards. Our investment in Apex.AI is an important step into the future.”

Flexible, intelligent software solutions for the sustainable mobility of tomorrow In addition to powerful hardware, the vehicle of the future will essentially be defined by intelligent and innovative software. It will be comprehensively networked, and its functions can be improved and expanded at any time via updates. This requires a completely new architecture for vehicle electronics – and for software systems connected to the cloud. A key approach is to reduce the complexity of the systems despite ever larger and more elaborate programs. Flexible, scalable, and user-friendly software solutions are the code for the future of the automotive industry as well as the key to tomorrow’s safe, efficient, and sustainable mobility. Continental has the capacities and the know-how to successfully design technologically leading solutions. The company employs around 17,000 software and IT specialists – which means that around one third of all Continental engineers develop cutting-edge software solutions. Thanks to the cooperation with Apex.AI and the joint industrialization of the meta operating system, Continental can now add an essential component to its product portfolio.