IIHS: Two additional models earn highest IIHS award

Two midsize luxury SUVs, the all-electric 2025 Tesla Model Y and the 2025 Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid, earn Top Safety Pick+ awards in the latest batch of vehicle ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

New ratings are also available for a gas-powered midsize SUV, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, as well as two small pickups, the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado and the 2025 GMC Canyon. None of these vehicles earn an award.

To qualify for either Top Safety Pick+ or the lower-tier Top Safety Pick award this year, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

An acceptable rating in the moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good rating is required for the “plus.”

The Model Y and XC90 Plug-In Hybrid meet all those requirements with good and acceptable ratings, respectively, in the pedestrian crash prevention evaluation. In the case of the Volvo, the award applies only to vehicles built after December 2024.

New ratings are available for the Colorado and the Canyon, models that are built on the same platform. Both pickups earn good ratings in the small overlap and side tests and an acceptable rating in the pedestrian crash avoidance evaluation.

The Colorado earns a marginal rating in the moderate overlap test due to high injury measures for both the chest and neck of the rear passenger, as well as a poor rating for one of its available headlight variations and a good rating for the other. The Canyon did not undergo these evaluations.

A new rating in the moderate overlap test is also available for the Wrangler. It earns a good rating in that evaluation, but was excluded from consideration for an award due to small overlap and headlight evaluations that carry over from previous models.

Three current IIHS evaluations, vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention 2.0, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the table below. Consumers may wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Note: Small overlap front and moderate overlap front ratings should be compared only among vehicles of similar weight. The other ratings listed here can be compared across vehicle categories.