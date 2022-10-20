IIHS: Three Subarus earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

Three Subaru vehicles — the 2022 WRX, 2023 Legacy and 2023 Outback — earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Three Subaru vehicles — the 2022 WRX, 2023 Legacy and 2023 Outback — earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards this year, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

All three vehicles meet the requirements for the highest award.

The redesigned WRX, a small car, offers an optional front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The Limited and GT trims come with curve-adaptive LED projector headlights that earn a good rating, while the static LED projectors that come with the Base and Premium trims are rated acceptable. That’s an improvement over the 2021 model, which missed out on the “plus” because lower trims were equipped with poor-rated halogens.

The updated Legacy and Outback, both midsize cars, come with standard front crash prevention systems that earn superior ratings in the two required tests, as well well as good-rated headlights across all trims.

SOURCE: IIHS