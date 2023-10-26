IIHS: Subaru redesigns 2 small cars with better side protection, headlights

The redesigned Subaru Impreza and Subaru Crosstrek, both small cars, qualify for awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety thanks to improvements in side crash protection and the elimination of subpar headlight options

The 2024 Impreza, which earns a good rating in the updated side test, is a TOP SAFETY PICK+. The 2024 Crosstrek, which earns an acceptable side rating, is a TOP SAFETY PICK. Both improved over their 2023 models, which earned poor ratings in the new version of the side evaluation launched last year.

To qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the updated side test as well as in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

Both of the redesigned vehicles come with good headlights across the board. Previously, some trim lines of the Crosstrek had poor headlights and some Impreza trims had marginal ones.

The two vehicles also have standard front crash prevention that earns a superior rating in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.

The Impreza is now only available as a wagon; the sedan has been discontinued.

SOURCE: IIHS