IIHS: Subaru earns highest safety award for new plug-in hybrid

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, a small car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Subaru now has nine models, the most of any brand, that earn a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

The Crosstrek Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek wagon, was introduced in the 2019 model year.

The small car earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in these six evaluations, as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

The Crosstrek Hybrid’s only available headlights — curve-adaptive LED projectors with high-beam assist — earn a good rating in IIHS tests. High-beam assist is a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

In front crash prevention track tests, the Crosstrek Hybrid’s standard system avoided collisions at 12 and 25 mph, earning the small car a superior rating for front crash prevention.

SOURCE: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Highway Loss Data Institute