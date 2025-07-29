IIHS: Safe-driving apps open up a new information source for research

Safe-driving apps promise to save money for careful drivers. But their impact on safety research — opening up a completely new data source with many unique advantages — could be even more significant

By Eric Teoh

Director of Statistical Services, IIHS

Unlike data from more traditional sources, telematics data from these apps are collected on every drive over the entire duration of the trip and interlinked with time and location information that provides vital context. This means it’s possible to know exactly what a driver was doing both throughout a trip and in the moments before a crash.

It’s up to you to decide if a safe-driving app is right for you as an insurance customer. But those of us who study road safety are excited about their growing popularity. As the pool of users grows, the use of anonymized telematics data could lead to a more complete understanding of cellphone distraction and speeding, more precise studies of policy and infrastructure changes, and perhaps the development of new safety interventions.

Limitations of traditional data sources

Traditionally, road safety researchers at IIHS and elsewhere have analyzed databases of fatal crashes and less severe police-reported crashes to gauge things like how an increase in the speed limit affects crash rates, compare how often drivers are killed in different vehicle models, or evaluate solutions such as crash avoidance technology and roundabouts.

Our colleagues at HLDI analyze insurance claims data, which have different strengths and limitations and therefore complement the traditional crash and exposure data used in road safety research.

To study drivers’ everyday behavior, we rely on methods like self-report surveys, roadside observation studies, tube counters to measure speeds, and naturalistic studies in which participants agree to drive a car equipped with a camera and other monitoring technology.

But all of these sources are missing some parts of the picture.

Crash reports and claims information shared with HLDI don’t always include crucial details. Many aspects of driver behavior, such as fatigue and distraction, are hard to observe or measure. Moreover, drivers just involved in a crash may not be forthcoming about behaviors like cellphone use, especially if they were violating the law.

Surveys and naturalistic studies have limitations too. Survey participants may not report their own behaviors accurately. Observers positioned on the side of the road can only see so much. Naturalistic driving studies sometimes rely on a small number of participating drivers.

Telematics data can help fill in some of these gaps.

Safe-driving apps

Safe-driving apps collect information from a user’s phone or sometimes from a tag affixed to the vehicle. Early programs simply collected mileage, while today’s apps also typically collect information about how fast users drive, how often they accelerate aggressively or slam on the brakes, and various other indicators about their driving habits. They also monitor phone use, keeping track of when drivers make handheld calls and perform other tasks.

Some apps can also detect when a driver picks up or manipulates their phone by using information from the accelerometer and gyroscope — the same tools that allow a phone to estimate a user’s daily step count or reorient the screen when the device is tipped sideways.

The telematics data that we work with at IIHS are anonymized. To protect the privacy of participants, data from many different drivers are aggregated before the information is shared with researchers. That means we have no way to tie the data to a particular person.

The main limitations are that telematics data collection began only recently and that the sample only includes drivers who opt in. That means telematics can’t tell us much about longer-term trends yet, and the data probably include a greater percentage of careful drivers than the population as a whole.

Opening research opportunities

Still, the potential is undeniable.

Knowing the times and locations that various driver behaviors occurred is a significant advantage of this higher-resolution information. It will allow researchers to zero in on specific road segments or intersections that they’ve identified for study, for example. If we’re interested in the impact of a specific program or infrastructure change — a new kind of pedestrian crosswalk, say — we could pull telematics data generated at that specific site and other comparison sites from both before and after the intervention.

Ordinarily, even comparatively basic before data can be hard to come by, since we cannot always anticipate what we might want to study in the future. Often, we only learn about infrastructure changes and other interventions after they’re put in place.

One research area where telematics can have an immediate impact is driver distraction.

One of the first IIHS studies to draw on the technology showed that drivers were using their phones during more than 3% of the duration of their trips, spending 1% of their traveling time making handheld calls and 2% texting or manipulating their devices. This was a wholly new way of measuring cellphone use, as roadside observation studies rely on people stationed at intersections, who can only record the percentage of drivers using their phones at a single moment and in a specific location.

An upcoming IIHS study will use telematics data to evaluate the effect of Arizona’s 2019 law that banned drivers from holding or manipulating a wireless device. Another will attempt to quantify the underreporting of cellphone use as a factor in police-reported crashes, while a third will investigate the relationship between cellphone use and speeding to determine if drivers are more or less likely to speed when they’re manipulating their phones.

Beyond research

Telematics allows an app’s owner to give feedback to individual drivers, which could make it an effective tool to not only understand driver behavior more deeply, but also to change it to prevent crashes and save lives. A recent AAA Foundation study found that feedback and monetary incentives from safe-driving apps prompted reductions of up to 13% in speeding, 21% in hard braking and 25% in rapid acceleration.

Telematics data could also be mined to inform communities about where they should install or enhance infrastructure and implement other solutions by identifying the locations where dangerous driving is most common. Importantly, using telematics will make it possible to do this before a spike in crashes occurs.

Telematics isn’t going to replace our existing tools for researching and improving safety, but it is opening new ways of looking at a host of problems — and potentially offering new solutions.

That should give drivers who decide a safe-driving app is right for them another reason to feel good about their choice.

