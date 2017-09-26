IIHS: Redesigned Toyota Camry has improved autobrake, headlights

The redesigned Toyota Camry has an improved front crash prevention system that now comes standard, and all its available headlights earn either a good or acceptable rating. The new version of the popular sedan qualifies for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

To earn the highest award from IIHS, a vehicle must have good ratings in all five crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints — an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

Among midsize cars that meet those criteria, the 2018 Camry stands at the top. Its standard front crash prevention system is rated superior, and its best headlights are rated good. It also earns the highest rating of good+ for ease of use of its LATCH hardware for attaching child restraints. The LATCH rating isn’t part of the awards criteria but provides helpful information for consumers who transport small children.

The front crash prevention rating is based on IIHS track tests. In tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, the Camry avoided a collision. The system also earns a point for a forward collision warning component that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The Camry’s good-rated, curve-adaptive headlights are only available as optional equipment on the Hybrid XLE trim. Otherwise, the car comes with acceptable headlights. High-beam assist, which switches between high beams and low beams depending on the presence of other vehicles, comes standard.

