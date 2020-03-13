IIHS: New Mazda SUV is a TOP SAFETY PICK

The 2020 Mazda CX-30, a small SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In contrast to many vehicles that qualify for the award only when equipped with premium headlights, the CX-30 qualifies only with its base headlights.

The new small SUV earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in those six tests. It also needs advanced or superior ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as an acceptable or good headlight rating.

The CX-30 earns superior ratings in both front crash prevention categories. Its standard system performed flawlessly in IIHS track tests, avoiding collisions in all test scenarios.

The CX-30 earns the award when equipped with its base LED projector headlights, which earn a good rating. Its premium, curve-adaptive headlights earn a poor rating due to excessive glare. This shortfall prevents the small SUV from earning the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, which requires acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trims and packages.

